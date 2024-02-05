Smuggled Bugatti sports cars on the loose

Two luxurious Bugatti Chiron sports cars, which have been seen roaming around Metro Manila since November last year, are now being hunted by the Bureau of Customs after it was released at the Manila International Container Port without the proper permit.

According to Customs Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy, the agency has already issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention last 2 February 2024 against two Bugatti Chiron sports cars recently seen in Metro Manila and Cavite without the proper importation documents.

The two units of the 2023 model sports car — one colored blue (with plate number NIM 5448) and one red (with plate number NIM 5450) — are registered to Menguin Zhu and Thu Thrang Nguyen.

Uy said there was already “derogatory information” about the cars since 17 November 2023.

“The agency received information last November 2023 about the entry of these vehicles without going through regular customs clearance. These vehicles were also being openly advertised in online markets and various social media sites,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Uy added that the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-MICP conducted a case build-up upon receiving the information.

“The CIIS found during the investigation that these vehicles were frequently being seen in the areas of Muntinlupa, Pasig, Pasay and Cavite. And subsequently, on November 28, 2023, our Management Information System Technical Group confirmed that the motor vehicles do not have any import documents,” he said.

BOC-CIIS Director Verne Enciso appealed to the public to provide information about the vehicles.

“We ask the public to give us any information about these vehicles if they see them. They can reach out to the BOC’s Intelligence Group or through the BOC Cares portal to report any sightings,” he said.

The Bureau encourages the public to cooperate in its campaign against smuggling. Cash rewards await informers or whistleblowers in accordance with Section 1512 of the CMTA and CAO 03-2022, equivalent to 20 percent of the actual revenue collected.

“We must find these people and let them face the consequences of their actions. Cases like these highlight the audacity of the powerful, thinking they are above the law. They are shameless enough to even post about these vehicles on social media. I hope we can get information about these as soon as possible because we’re ready to file the appropriate cases,” Enciso added.