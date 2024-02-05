Senate passes PNP reform bill on final reading 

The Senate on Monday passed the proposed measure seeking to institutionalize organizational reforms to the Philippine National Police.

Senate Bill 2249, granting amendments to the PNP Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998, was approved on the third and final reading with 23 affirmative votes, no negative votes, and zero abstentions.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, the sponsor of the bill, hailed the passage of the measure saying it will “institutionalize the much-needed” changes in the police organization.

“After all these years, finally, the PNP organizational reforms we sought to introduce are being materialized. They’re beginning to see the light of day. I hope we can all welcome that day together when this measure is passed into law soon enough,” Dela Rosa said in his speech during the plenary session.

SB 2249 amends Republic Act 6975 or the Department of Interior and Local Government Act of 1990 as well as Republic Act 8551 or the PNP Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998.

It seeks to institutionalize the offices created by the National Police Commission, such as PNP Directorial Staff, Area Police Command, and Special Offices, as well as “strengthened” National Administrative and Operational Support Units.

Under the bill, the power to designate chiefs of police from mayors and governors will be transferred to the PNP chief—which Dela Rosa pointed out would close “the door to political patronage and unwarranted influence.”

The measure also gives the PNP chief the authority to immediately order the preventive confinement of erring police personnel. Dela Rosa said it would foster better discipline and responsibility within the police force.

The bill elevates the status and treatment of the PNP Academy and its cadets—by giving the prestigious title of Police cadets, endowed with salaries, benefits, and emoluments commensurate with police executive master sergeant.

"This transformation not only recognizes their unwavering commitment but also propels them toward excellence," Dela Rosa previously underscored.

The measure targets to align the compulsory age of retirement for the PNP with the Armed Forces of the Philippines by setting it at 57 years old.

“To my colleagues Senator Bong Revilla and Senator JV Ejercito who also co-sponsored the bill, co-authors Senate President Migz Zubiri, Senator Bong Go, Senator Francis Tolentino, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, thank you for the support you have shown this bill, for seeing not just its necessity, but also its urgency,” Dela Rosa said.