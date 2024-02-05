PNP chief sees 'chaos' with push for Mindanao secession

Philippine National Police Chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said insisting on the separation of Mindanao from the Philippines may spell "chaos" for the country.

In a press briefing on Monday, Acorda underscored the sacrifices of many Filipinos to establish the Philippines as an independent nation, as he expressed opposition to calls for an independent Mindanao.

“These are all defined through our Constitution, iyong territory natin, iyong sovereignty natin. It's not good, after all these sacrifices of our heroes and other kababayan and now that we are enjoying peace (These are all defined through our Constitution, our territory, our sovereignty. This is not good, after all the sacrifices of our heroes and other countrymen and now that we are enjoying peace),” he said.

“If there are any efforts at secession or to secede a portion of our country, parang hindi maganda and it will only entail… magulo (chaos),” Acorda said.

“Ang pinakamaganda talaga diyan is let us be united and let us not entertain these ideas. After all, mapayapa naman tayo, tahimik naman tayo (The best thing to do is let us be united and let us not entertain these ideas. After all, we remain peaceful),” he added.

Acorda, however, clarified “there’s nothing to worry about talks of separating Mindanao” as of now.

“Everybody talks about it and I think [there is] no such big group to worry about,” he said.

“I want to clarify that — if you would do that, it would really lead to chaos, but as of now, looking at the situation, there’s no cause for alarm as everybody has said their [respective] piece,” he added.

Acorda said the PNP is currently monitoring “those who are pushing for such interest” calling for Mindanao separation.

Should the idea prosper and chaos eventually happens, Acorda said the police force "will have to do what should be done."

“There are some provisions of the law that define the criminal acts relative to this. As I’ve repeatedly said, as policemen, we will always uphold the law, that’s the only thing that the police force should do and it’s all defined. Our laws of the land said it — our Constitution,” he added.