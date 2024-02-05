Padilla: Nothing wrong with spending personal money on People's Initiative

Senator Robinhood “Robin” Padilla on Monday said he sees nothing wrong with politicians using their own money to advance the People’s Initiative campaign as long as it’s not government funds.

In a television interview, Padilla, an ardent supporter of charter change, also admitted that he personally contributed to the PI's campaign from his own pocket.

“I have no problem about it (using personal money), give me some, please. If they are doing what I am doing, I salute them. I am making rounds using my own money,” he said in Filipino.

"It did not reach the signature gathering but I gave money at graduation ceremonies. When I go to graduation ceremonies, I give money for their Jollibee after my speech,” he added.

Members of the House of Representatives were accused of using government funds in exchange for signatures during last week’s Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation hearing into the alleged pay-offs for the signature drive for the people's initiative.

Proponents of the people’s initiative allegedly lured the public and local government officials to sign the petition for a people’s initiative through the use of public funds such as the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation, DOLE’s TUPAD or Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/displaced workers and the DOH’s Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients program.

Political patronage?

Citing the country's political culture, Padilla clarified that providing money for food and transportation is not equivalent to vote-buying.

“In our culture, it does not mean you are buying their votes when you provide for their fare. For example, you directly said you should sign this in exchange for money, that is bad. For me, that is the most evil thing to do whether it is your own money or public funds,” he said.

"It has become a habit of mine. Even before I became a politician, I was already sharing my blessings. For instance, during graduation ceremonies, when I deliver speeches that are not necessarily about the PI but unicameral and they ask for a blowout, I am not naive to give a small amount for their Jollibee," he added.

According to the Commission on Elections, offering free rides on election day is considered vote-buying.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, vote-buying and vote-selling are punishable with imprisonment lasting from one year to six years.