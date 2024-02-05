No magma rising from Mayon Volcano despite phreatic eruption — Phivolcs

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Monday said no magma is coming out from Albay province’s Mayon Volcano despite its recent phreatic eruptions.

In a television interview, Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol said they have not monitored any activities from Mayon since it erupted on Sunday, 11 February.

“Maganda ito. Ibig sabihin, walang magmang umaangat (This is good. It means no magma is rising), ” Bacolcol he said.

Phivolcs recorded Mayon’s phreatic eruption at 4:37 p.m., which lasted 4 minutes and 9 seconds. The volcano generated a booming sound, rockfall, pyroclastic density currents and a 1,200-meter-tall plume that drifted to the southwest.

According to Phivolcs, the phreatic or steam-driven eruptions are sudden-onset and short-lived events and happen without warning or any precursors.

Bacolcol noted there are still hot materials from the last year’s eruption at the crater of Mayon Volcano “and when this comes into contact with water, it may release steam, ash and gases.”

Phivolcs recorded an effusive eruption from 11 June to 8 December last year.

Bacolcol cautioned the public to avoid venturing inside the 6-km. permanent danger zone since phreatic eruptions could be sudden.

“It is not as violent as magmatic eruption but it can still send ash and rocks sa hangin (in the air),” he said. But so far, no ashfall has been reported in the barangays near the volcano.

In its latest volcanic bulletin, Phivolcs said the crater glow in Mayon volcano can be seen by the naked eye. It emits voluminous plumes moderately, drifting northwest.

Phivolcs has downgraded Mayon’s category to Alert Level 2 (decreased unrest) since 8 December.