New mobile game features Siargao’s biodiversity

An offline game application called “Siargao Flora & Fauna Puzzle” has been developed by the Department of Science and Technology’s National Research Council of the Philippines to motivate learners to explore the rich biodiversity of Siargao Island in a fun and enjoyable way.

According to DOST, the newly unlocked game is similar to Candy Crush "but introduces new animal species instead on specific levels."

“Each level is a visual way to understand the habitat and behavior of Siargao’s natural treasures like Mindanao Flying Tree, Paka Gadikit, and Platymantis Paka through the app feature called ‘Siargao Journal,’” said the department.

Surigao del Norte 1st Congressional District Representative Francisco Jose Matugas II endorsed the safe and educational game for children and parents and said it would be a helpful tool for learning about the island's natural species.

“Let us explore Siargao Island through this game app, especially for our children, and learn more about the types of plants and animals that continue to thrive in Siargao’s rich biodiversity,” he said.

The NRCP-funded project was participated in by environmental researchers led by Dr. Cecilia Banag-Moran who conducted research, assessment, inventory and a biological field survey of the mangrove forest in Del Carmen, Siargao Island.

“The success of the Siargao Flora & Fauna Puzzle underscores the positive impact of the DOST-NRCP's initiatives in promoting basic research nationwide,” the DOST said. “Local leaders and members of the lower house are increasingly recognizing the value of evidence-based research studies in shaping policies and crafting legislation.”