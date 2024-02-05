Mandaue City to establish Super Health Centers in each cluster

The City Government of Mandaue plans to establish super health centers in each of the city's five clusters, consisting of its 27 Barangays.

This was confirmed to DAILY TRIBUNE by City Mayor Jonas Cortes yesterday.

The Super Health Center will offer a wide range of services. It aims to be upgraded version of the rural health unit and mid-sized polyclinic.

Outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation units,and various diagnostic services like x-rays and ultrasounds, will be available.

Specialized services such as EENT, oncology centers, physical therapy, and telemedicine will also be offered to cater to the specific needs of patients.

Mandaue City Health Office (MCHO) chief, Dr. Debra Catulong, said the project is a collaboration between the Mandaue City Government and the Department of Health (DOH).

She said that it aims to provide better Healthcare services to the residents of Mandaue.

The first Super Health Center will be located behind the MCPO building in Barangay Centro.

The DOH has allocated P11.5 million to fund the three-floor facility. The City has yet to disclose its funding share.