Man slain by 2 drinking buddies

A 38-year-old man died after he was stabbed by two of his drinking mates early dawn yesterday at a roof deck of a four-story building apartment at Block 2, Lot 48 Newsite, Baseco Compound, Port Area, Manila.

The victim was identified as Junifer San Buenaventura, resident of the 4th floor, Block 2 Lot 52 Newsite, Baseco Compound, Port Area, Maynila. He died instantly due to stab wounds in the chest.

The two suspects who escaped after the incident were James Binesio, 23 resident where the crime happened and Darwin Gomez, alias Boy-boy” of 5th Avenue, Caloocan City.

According to witnesses Michelle Dubria and Winefreda Gamata, the incident occurred at 2 a.m. at the earlier mentioned place.

Before the incident, they had heard the tree joyfully singing while in a drinking spree.

But after one hour, they heard a commotion followed by the two suspects hurriedly coming down from the roof deck with bloodied T-shirt and hands.