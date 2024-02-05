Group calls out vape brand for allegedly marketing to minors

An advocacy group promoting alternatives to smoking has called out popular vape brand Flava for allegedly marketing its products to minors despite a law prohibiting such business practices.

Richie Aquino, co-convenor of the non-profit organization Quit for Good, flagged the various violations of Republic Act No. 11900, or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, which he said Flava had committed, as uncovered by an ongoing investigation of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Aquino stressed that while vaping is a better choice to combat the ills wrought by cigarette smoking, vape makers like Flava must be more responsible in their sales and promotions.

"Tobacco harm reduction -- including vapes -- can save smokers' lives, but not at the expense of our youth, especially minors," Aquino said.

In this regard, "Quit for Good denounces Flava's law violations, as its products are still being made readily available to minors despite RA 11900's mandate to protect them," Aquino added.

RA 11900 prohibits the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to those aged below 18. It also mandates posting health warnings on labels and promotional materials, whether in physical stores or online.

According to Aquino, a visit to vape shops will show the dangers young people are exposed to, as imported Flava pods are accessible to buyers of any age. Flava also allegedly hides its lineup of vape flavors from the public eye in the packaging while allowing customers to uncover them in the pod itself.

For instance, Flava Romio vape boxes feature flavors such as "Pink Shirota", "Violet Freeze", "Green Blush", "Red Bluebomb" and "Sour Neon", among others. But unboxing the actual vaping device unveils appetizing flavors like "Strawberry Yacult", "Grapes", "Melon Lychee", "Watermelon Bubblegum" and "Gummy Bears", which attract more attention, especially among the young ones, said Aquino.

"Why does Flava have to print two different flavor descriptors in the box packaging and the vape itself? This is deception," Aquino stressed.

Flava Romio boxes also contain lanyards -- another violation of the law, which prohibits vaping and e-cigarette-related merchandise.

"Flava is giving vapes a bad name and reputation," Aquino lamented. "RA 11900 is a good law regulating e-cigarettes and vaping while protecting minors, yet Flava blatantly violates it."

As such, Quit for Good called upon the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to strictly enforce RA 11900, and closely look into Flava's alleged violations.

In particular, Quit for Good urged the DTI to exercise its motu proprio power to protect consumers, especially minors, by suspending the business permit of Flava's importer.

Flava's executives said they sourced the imported vapes from Denkat Philippines. But the latter, in turn, denied selling to them. Denkat is said to be the biggest vape distributor in the Philippines.

"With proper regulation on smoke-free products in place, it's just a matter of strictly enforcing the law. We hope that the DTI will heed RA 11900's aim to guard minors," Aquino said.