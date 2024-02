LATEST

Fuel price hike anew

LOOK: Another oil price increase is scheduled for the fifth straight week beginning tomorrow, 6 February 2024, with gasoline prices rising to P0.80, diesel to P1.50, and kerosene to P1.00. Here, a pump attendant assists a customer who stops for petrol at a gas station in Otis, Manila on Monday, 5 February 2024. | via KING RODRIGUEZ