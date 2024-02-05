CSAFP lauds 10ID’s humanitarian efforts, disaster response

DAVAO CITY — Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (CSAFP) Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. commended the 10th Infantry Division (10ID) for its extraordinary mission accomplishments, including its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) Operations in Southeastern Mindanao during his visit to Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr. in Mawab, Davao De Oro, on Saturday.

In his message, Brawner commended the 10ID led by Maj. Gen. Allan Hambala for their bravery and commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

He also reiterated the importance of a united effort to ensure the safety and prosperity of the Filipino people.

“In 10ID, we have been the model in our campaign against the Red Area or influenced by the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines - New People's Army - National Democratic Front). In fact, [under their area of responsibility] this is the area that they have declared Davao Region as insurgency-free region, and that’s because of your effort,” Brawner added.

During the Situation Briefing, Col. Arvin Tenorio, 10ID assistant chief of staff for operations, G3, highlighted that 10ID was successful in maintaining an insurgency-free Davao Region for one year, three months, and counting, and is on track to dismantle the remaining guerrilla front. He added that 10ID conducted 345 HADR activities, assisting almost 130,000 individuals.

In his talk to troops, Brawner underscored the significance of professionalism in the armed forces, emphasizing that soldiers should remain committed to their duty and carry the motto of "One AFP, One Philippines."

He stressed the importance of unity and collaboration among the different branches of the military to address national concerns effectively.

“I hope that you will continue the good works that you are doing. Ituloy lang natin yung pagiging professional natin at ang pagiging isang Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Brawner added.