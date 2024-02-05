Big Bad Wolf donates children's books to Marawi

The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Monday announced its appreciation to the executives of Big Bad Wolf for donating an initial 1,000 children’s books for Torils in Marawi through the DSWD and Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City.

DSWD Undersecretary for Legislative Affairs Fatima Aliah Dimaporo said the book donation was facilitated by the Embassy of Malaysia to the Philippines in support of the initiatives of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to use books to open the world for the department’s children-beneficiaries.

The donation was done in Cagayan de Oro City where Dr. Abdulcader M. Ayo, dean of King Faisal Center for Arabic and Asian Studies, MSU Main Campus, Marawi City; Atty. Rashid Pandi, director of the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Office of the President - MSU Marawi; Andrew Yap, co-founder of Big Bad Wolf; Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino; and Carolyn Chuaying, managing partner of Big Bad Wolf, were present during the ceremonial turn-over.

DSWD Field Office-10 (Northern Mindanao) Assistant Regional Director Salmah Basher also attended the event.

Founded in Malaysia, Big Bad Wolf is behind the largest book fairs around the world.