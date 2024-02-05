BI intel arrests overstaying South African

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that a South African man, who was overstaying his visa, was apprehended by BI intelligence officers on 24 January in Albay, Bicol.

In a report given to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI Regional Intelligence Operations Unit identified the suspect as Benjamin Michael Theron.

After receiving a complaint from Theron's ex-partner, who claimed that Theron was causing disruptions in their community, Tansingco immediately issued a mission order against him.

The BI chief said that after examining Theron's record, the bureau discovered that he had overstayed his visa, which expired three years prior, since he entered the country in 2018.

Tansingco added that another foreign national who presented himself as Theron’s employer tried to interfere with the operations but eventually yielded after seeing the mission order against Theron.

Fortunato Manahan, Jr., chief of the BI Intelligence Division, clarified that violators of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940—which forbids the harboring of illegal aliens—may also face penalties if they conceal, harbour, employ, or provide comfort to overstaying foreign nationals.

After being taken to the BI's Intramuros office, Theron was brought in for the booking process upon his arrest. His deportation processes were now ongoing, and he was being held temporarily at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.