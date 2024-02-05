4 big-ticket airport projects to boost Mindanao economy

During the Aviation Summit in General Santos this Monday, February 5, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo, named four major projects in Mindanao.

According to DG Tamayo, this summit was convened by the Department of Transportation with sector stakeholders to deliberate on priority projects within the air industry.

One of their main objectives is the greenfield project at Bukidnon Airport. The project has already completed phases one and two. These consist of the apron, north, and south taxiways, which were completed in November of last year, and the construction of the landside area, which was concluded in October 2022. January of this year marks the completion of phase three development, which included completing the passenger terminal building, runways, and runway strip. January of next year is the anticipated completion date. As of January of the current year, 41.35% of the project has seen actual progress.

Moreover, the passenger terminal buildings of three airports in Mindanao are currently undergoing rehabilitation.

PTB at M’lang Airport, along with the construction of its power house, parking areas, and other facilities, is ongoing.

The expansion and rehabilitation of General Santos Airport are currently at 52.10% completion.

Meanwhile, the PTB at Davao International Airport is planned to be completed by January 2026.

Aside from these, the CAAP Chief mentioned that there are also unsolicited proposals for several airports in Mindanao.

“As part of the government mandate to increase private participation in government projects, CAAP has received unsolicited proposals for nine airports. Three of these are in Mindanao, namely Laguindingan International Airport, Davao International Airport, and Siargao Airport,” Tamayo said.

When the projects are completed, they will play a critical role in enhancing the travel experience for Filipinos and the supply chain, both of which will support Mindanao's economic development.