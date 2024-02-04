Working together for our people

After the lifting of the national public health emergency due to Covid-19 months ago, the focus must remain on how the country can attain fuller and more inclusive economic recovery.

These days, many of our people, particularly the poor Filipinos, continue to struggle trying to make ends meet. Recently, surveys have shown that the top concerns of the average Filipino family are mostly socio-economic– finding stable jobs, accessing basic goods, attaining food security, and addressing inflation, among others.

Hence, whatever challenges – whether it is domestic politics, international events, or the ever-present threats of climate change – that presently confront us as one nation should not hinder us from continuously performing our job to legislate measures and pursue programs designed to make lives safer and more comfortable for every Filipino.

We must continue to bring essential government services, particularly in healthcare, closer to our people, especially those in far-flung areas. We should ensure that government aid from social programs intended for the poor truly benefits the poor and is not used for other ulterior motives. We can achieve these things only if we work together, desire to accomplish common goals for our people and set aside politics and bickering amongst our leaders. As I always say, “Let’s focus and buckle down to work. Unahin ang pagseserbisyo at pagtulong sa kapwa kaysa ang pulitika (Prioritize public service instead of politicking).”

Last week, we attended the Patimyas Ani Festival in Quezon, Nueva Ecija, commemorating the works and deeds of Novo Ecijanos, especially their farmers. I am proud to be considered an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, and I will do my best to serve them. During my visit, we also distributed aid to 354 disadvantaged and displaced workers in coordination with the local government led by Mayor Boyet Joson and Vice Mayor Dean Joson. Qualified beneficiaries will receive temporary employment from the Department of Labor and Employment.

We also checked the newly built dialysis center advocated by Congresswoman Mika Suansing. We then led the inauguration of their new Legislative Building, which I supported to be funded as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance. Through local infrastructure development, we may be able to deliver improved services to our constituents. Meanwhile, we also distributed assistance to 700 beneficiaries of Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija, in coordination with Cong—Jose Gay Padiernos of GP Partylist and the local government led by Mayor Florida Esteban.

Last Saturday, I was invited as a guest speaker at the 1st Warden’s Rapid Chess Tournament in Abreeza Mall, Davao City, together with BJMP Regional Director, Jail Chief Supt. Jolly Taguiam Jr.; Davao City Jail Warden Male Dormitory, Jail Supt. Ericley Louise Lazaro; Davao City Jail Warden Female Dormitory, Jail Chief Insp. Rovie Ann Alcantara; and Panabo City Jail Warden, Jail Chief Insp. Jul Akbar Jamiri. We turned over chessboards and other forms of aid to participants. As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, I underscored my commitment to fostering athletic talent and sports development in the country. As I always say, “Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit!”

My Malasakit Team has also reached various parts of the country to assist needy communities. Earlier, we helped victims of flash floods in the Davao region, where we turned over rice packages, bags, shirts, and balls to beneficiaries, including 1,500 victims in Davao de Oro, 1,500 in Davao Del Norte, and 2,000 in Davao Oriental.

We extended aid to our fellow kababayans affected by typhoon “Egay,” including 48 victims in Tigbauan, Iloilo. We also aided 93 fire victims in Talisay, Cebu City, and helped indigents in Quezon City with Councilor Mikey Belmonte.

We also distributed assistance to 99 displaced workers in La Libertad, Negros Oriental, with Cong. Jocelyn Limkaichong. DoLE also gave these qualified beneficiaries temporary employment.

Our Malasakit Team also assisted 75 TESDA graduates in Argao, Cebu. In Guagua Pampanga, we also distributed additional support to 450 participants of a Free Theoretical Driving course in the town.

Meanwhile, to provide nutrition for patients and watchers served by our public hospitals, we continue our efforts to conduct feeding programs in Malasakit Centers nationwide.

This week, we visited the Aurora Memorial Hospital in Baler, Aurora; Veterans Memorial Medical Center and the Philippine Children's Medical Center in Quezon City; Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital in Manila; San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital, Ospital ng Malabon; and Dr. Paulino General Memorial Hospital in Iloilo City.

Our team also reached the Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital in Cabanatuan City; Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City; Las Piñas General Hospital, Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital in Dumaguete City; Siquijor Provincial Hospital; National Kidney and Transplant Institute and Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City; Margarito A. Duavit Memorial Hospital and Cainta Municipal Hospital in Rizal.

A unified government that prioritizes its people is our shared goal. We must stand undivided and work together for the betterment of our people. Amid our nation's challenges, our duty as public servants must continue. Let us focus on our work and help those in need to the best of our abilities. Together, we must aspire for development where no Filipino is left behind.