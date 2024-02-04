‘We talked, it is okay now’ Imee says after Baste’s post

Senator Imee Marcos on Sunday said that she already patched things up with Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte following the latter’s strongly worded post on Facebook against her.

“We already talked. Everything is okay now. From now on, I will no longer tell stories because with what is happening now, everything can be easily twisted and misinterpreted,” Senator Marcos said.

“It seems like somebody wants us to fight. It is good we already talked but I will no longer give details,” she added.

On Saturday, the youngest son of former president Rodrigo Duterte clarified that his supposed apology was not meant for his harsh criticisms against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. but rather for his sister, Senator Marcos.

“Madame Imee, linawin ko lang kasi ginagamit mo na sa drama mo diyan sa media. Humingi ako ng tawad dahil naawa ako sayo, hindi dahil sa mga sinabi ko tungkol sa kapatid mo na president,” Duterte said.

(Madame Imee, let me clarify because you are already using it in your drama in the media. I apologized because I felt sorry for you, not because of what I uttered against your brother, the president.)

To recall, Senator Marcos has revealed that Duterte reached out to him to apologize for what the latter said in a recent forum in Davao City.

“Mayor Baste reached out to me. He was very sorry. I understand him because he was very emotional. Imagine your father and brother being in jail, your emotions will surely revolt,” she said.

Duterte previously slammed Marcos Jr., whom he accused of being lazy and prioritizing their politics over the welfare of Filipinos. He also called for his resignation as the president.

‘Stop using me’

Duterte, likewise, urged the older Marcos to stop using him in what he described as “jammings.”

“Undangi kog gamit ana imong mga jamming. Gipa lampas na taka kausa pero banha gihapon kayka,” his post said in Bisaya.

(Stop using me in your jammings. I let it pass the first time but you keep on saying too much.)

Despite being a member of the Marcos family, Senator Marcos maintained her distance from the ongoing feud between the Marcoses and Dutertes.

“I would not take part in it. Let them handle that. It is sick. That is the only thing I can say,” she said.

Marcos Jr. and his predecessor, Duterte, publicly accused each other of being a substance abuser.