SC: Appellate Court good training ground

The Supreme Court on Sunday announced that the Court of Appeals is a good training ground for those who intend to join the ranks at the High Court.

According to Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, the court’s role is pivotal in filtering cases before reaching the Supreme Court.

Speaking at the anniversary of CA recently under the theme “CA@88: To Infinity (Otso-Otsong Anibersaryo Todo-Todong Serbisyo),” Gesmundo acknowledged the perpetual nature of their work.

The Chief Justice also stressed the CA’s significance as a training ground for those aspiring to join the High Court as he highlighted the importance of competence, integrity, probity and independence.

Gesmundo also expressed confidence that despite the relentless workload, the CA has a crucial role in adjudication, stating that an efficient appeals process is fundamental to a well-functioning judiciary.

He also called for continued support for the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027.

Gesmundo outlined specific SPJI activities, including the development of Network Infrastructure for the Judiciary to enhance data sharing and communication, judiciary-wide organizational review for efficiency, and the launch of user-friendly social media information sites in multiple languages.

Joined by SC Associate Justices Amy C. Lazaro-Javier, Henri Jean Paul B. Inting, Jhosep Y. Lopez, and Japar B. Dimaampao, Justice Gesmundo, along with retired SC Associate Justice Andres B. Reyes, Jr., and incumbent and retired CA justices, was welcomed by Court of Appeals Presiding Justice Mariflor P. Punzalan Castillo.