Sampaloc druggie falls

Operatives from the Manila Police District apprehended an 18-year-old male for possessing 20 grams of suspected shabu during a routine patrol last Saturday night.

Police identified the suspect as Romel Gatchalian of Sampaloc, Manila, who was nabbed by authorities at Barangay 565, Zone 55.

Initial reports disclosed that authorities acted on a tip from an informant and deployed officers in the area.

During the patrol, officers approached Gatchalian for questioning and the search led to the discovery of three heat-sealed sachets containing approximately 20 grams of suspected shabu in his pocket.

The confiscated drugs are estimated to have a street value of P136,000.

Gatchalian is currently detained at MPD-PS 4 and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The charges will be filed at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.