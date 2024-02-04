PBBM calls for collective mindset shift for 'Bagong Pilipinas' vision

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the Filipinos to put the country first before their interests in building a better future for the nation under "Bagong Pilipinas."

In his BBM VLOG #253, posted on his YouTube channel on Sunday, Marcos urged Filipinos to embrace a collective mindset shift and contribute to the nation's improvement.

"There's no room for negativity and pulling each other down," Marcos said.

"Let's prioritize our nation first and work together for change. Remember, there's no Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) without a new Filipino," he added.

Last week, the Marcos administration relaunched its "Bagong Pilipinas" brand of governance, which allegedly focuses on an all-inclusive plan for economic and social transformation.

"(Bagong Pilipinas) is not about covering up any shortcomings," Marcos said.

"It is an invitation for everyone to be part of the preparation and improvement of our country. Your contribution is significant. What you do matters," Marcos added.

He outlined the key characteristics of the "New Filipino": discipline, excellence in their chosen field, and love for the country. However, the President's message went beyond individual transformation.

"It emphasizes the importance of having decent jobs provided by us in the government," he said. "In a New Philippines, we will strive even harder to ensure that our public servants are efficient."

Marcos, in his speech last week, discussed the negativity stemming from individuals influenced by "toxic politics."

The Chief Executive clarified that "Bagong Pilipinas" is not a new partisan alliance but a collection of ideals aimed at serving the people.

"Bagong Pilipinas is not a new partisan coalition in disguise. It is a set of ideals that all us Filipinos, regardless of political creed or religion or wealth, can coalesce around," Marcos said.

"Bagong Pilipinas transcends this administration. To those whose overheated imagination has been poisoned by toxic politics, Bagong Pilipinas is no Trojan Horse. It conceals no agenda," Marcos added.