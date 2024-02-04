No Khan do

Similar to sending a scout before a major assault, United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan swept through the government institutions in a 10-day visit that had her talking to the highest officials.

In the Palace, Khan was regaled with a meeting with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin to convey a signal that the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” will not waver on its international commitments.

Thus, expect some tweaking in the administration’s once firm position against the International Criminal Court’s effort to intrude into domestic legal issues.

Her exit report revealed that her 10-day visit has an agenda of laying the groundwork for more pressure on the country that meddling foreign groups have demanded.

She listed the milestones of the Marcos administration as the decision to reopen peace talks, the release of former senator Leila de Lima, and the acquittal of Nobel laureate Maria Ressa on tax fraud charges.

Khan’s statements delivered a subliminal slap on the government that Malacañang ignored. It suggested that Marcos applied pressure to release De Lima and Ressa, who recently received favorable judgments.

Despite intense pressure from the hypocrites and their foreign cohorts, the previous regime stood firm that the judicial process should be respected in the cases involving drug trafficking in De Lima and tax evasion and libel on Ressa.

Khan left with a brazen attempt at interference as she demanded the abolition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict or NTF-ELCAC, based on her claim that it is outdated.

She couldn’t have arrived at such an assessment all by herself in her 10-day visit.

Complying with her wishes would make Marcos fully compliant and would join the company of eminent leaders in line with the liberal democratic mold.

“There is a willingness to engage with the UN, these are all part of the signals, but they are not sufficient to turn the page decisively from the past,” was Khan’s smug statement before she left.

She added, “Tackling the human rights problems of the Philippines, many of which are related to my mandate, will require more fundamental and sustained reforms and also a firm commitment to accountability.”

“The signs are good; it is like sunrise in the morning, but it’s the rest of the day that will come,” she waxed eloquently.

Khan’s visit was spent more with the usual critics, including those aligned with the communist movement that seeks to topple the government.

Her statements to conclude her visit revealed its intrusive purpose. Aside from seeking the end of NTF-ELCAC, she mouthed the allegations of red tagging that the militant groups coined to label actions against them.

Government officials made clear to Khan during their discussions that the armed wing of the communist movement is considered a terror group, and so is a list of other nations.

Safeguards are in place to guarantee the rights of suspects.

A Supreme Court ruling provided that “the mere filing of legal suits or cases against persons suspected of being a member of a CTG (communist terrorist group) is also not an actual threat to one’s right to life, liberty, and security.”

Khan’s visit was meant to clear the way for more such sanctimonious tours, including agents of the mother of all meddlers, the ICC.