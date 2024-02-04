Mayon spews smoke

Mayon Volcano which is under Alert Level 2 showed some restiveness Sunday afternoon when it spewed white smoke.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology the incident happened between 4:37 p.m and 4:40 p.m. with ash fall reaching1,200 meters tall.

Phivolcs resident volcanologist Dr. Paul Alanis said there is a possibility of ashfall in the towns of Daraga, Albay, Camalig and Guinobatan.

He added that the occurrence is expected as the volcano long known for its perfect cone is currently under Alert Level 2.

Authorities in Albay have already alerted by Gov. Grex Lagman, who said that the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office headed by Dr. Cedric Daep noted that the initial incident should not cause any concern at the moment.

"I have talked with our APSEMO head Dr. Cedric Daep. He reported to me that it's just white steam. No cause for concern. Same assessment by Phivolcs," he said.