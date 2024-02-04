Lacuna warns vs FB poser

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is urging the public to be vigilant against a fake Facebook account posing as her.

The mayor disclosed that the account — named “Jenny Basilonia” — is copying her official posts and profile to mislead residents.

“There is a circulating fake Facebook account using my name and copying my posts to make it appear as my official page,” Lacuna said in a message to media. “I am asking for your help to report this fake account.”

Lacuna’s official Facebook page is “Dra. Honey Lacuna” which provides residents with accurate and updated information about the city and its administration.

The Manila mayor stressed that this is not the first time a fake account has impersonated her.

In August 2023, a similar incident occurred, prompting Lacuna’s spokesperson to call for public assistance in reporting the impersonator.

Lacuna expressed concern that the fake account is intended to mislead the public. She urged residents to be cautious and only trust information from her official Facebook page or the Manila Public Information Office Facebook account.

Additionally, the Mayor regularly hosts “The Capital Report” to discuss city activities and programs.

Lacuna also encouraged netizens to report the fake account to Facebook and share the information with others to help prevent the spread of misinformation.