Go attends Ecija legislative building inauguration

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, adopted son of Nueva Ecija, visited and attended the inauguration of the new legislative building in Quezon, Nueva Ecija, on 1 February. The event was held in anticipation of the town’s celebration of its Patimyas Ani Festival.

As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, the senator played an instrumental role in pushing for funding for the construction of the facility designed to enhance local development, promote good governance and improve public service delivery in the community.

The legislative building, located at the municipal hall compound, will serve as the office of the Sangguniang Bayan and the venue for the sessions and hearings of the local legislative council. Go highlighted the importance of the new establishment in fostering efficient governance to benefit its constituents.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the people of Quezon, Nueva Ecija. This new building symbolizes our commitment to progress and dedication to serving our people with utmost transparency and efficiency,” Go said

“Facilities like these are instrumental in ensuring that the wheels of progress turn smoothly. They provide a conducive environment for our local council to deliberate, decide, and devise policies that will propel your community towards inclusive growth,” he added.

In his speech, Go congratulated the local officials led by Mayor Boyet Joson for completing the project. He also lauded the local government for advocating for good governance and other development initiatives.

During his visit, Go also aided displaced workers in Quezon in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment. He likewise visited the town’s dialysis center which District Representative Mika Suansing advocated for.

The senator, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, expressed his support for establishing the dialysis center, which aims to provide affordable and accessible dialysis treatment for patients with kidney problems