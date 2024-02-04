Globe tech upgrade fills connectivity gap

Customers in some parts of the country can expect better connectivity after Globe Telecom Inc. integrated a hyper gain antenna into its network.

Developed in partnership with antenna specialists Comarcom Ltd. and Telkha Network Inc., the technology upgrade, called Spotlight Vega Antenna, enhances signal amplification by up to 200 percent in regions plagued by coverage gaps.

The Spotlight Vega Antenna provides an average 40 percent better coverage range and a 30 percent improvement in signal quality over traditional panel antennas, as well as seamless integration, cost-efficiency, and maintenance-free operation.

Globe said over the weekend that the new technology was initially deployed in Tagaytay City, Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro and San Fernando, La Union.

Quadruple the speed

Of these areas, nearly 250,000 residents can expect download speeds up to four times faster and upload speeds twice as rapid, as well as a significant reduction in dropped calls and black spots in network coverage.

“This innovative technology from our partners will help us fill coverage gaps in our network and, thus, help us give better service to subscribers,” said Gerhard Tan, Globe’s head of Technology Strategy and Innovation.

“Globe creates opportunities to innovate and implement such creative solutions that are instrumental in addressing localized customer pain points.”

“With that, not only do we attain customer satisfaction but also improve our services and likewise, integrate sustainability into how we operate as a company,” Tan added.

Globe has pledged to continuously improve its network and services to address connectivity problems in both rural and urban areas.