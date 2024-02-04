DPWH completes 6 Pangasinan projects

The Department of Public Works and Highways said Friday that it has completed six infrastructure projects in Pangasinan.

Among the finished infrastructure included a flood control structure, road improvements, and public buildings in Urdaneta City and the towns of Natividad Pozzorubio and San Nicolas.

The DPWH also completed a 595-meter flood control structure along the Viray River in Barangay Batchelor East in Natividad. The project was built for P33.6 million.

Asphalt overlay projects were also implemented along a 1.9-kilometer portion of Barangay Anonas Road and a 1.3-kilometer section through Barangays Nancayasan, Urdaneta City and Barangay Binonan, Pozzorubio.

Moreover, three P10.7-million multi-purpose buildings were also completed in San Nicolas, Pangasinan, specifically in San Jose Elementary School, San Rafael Elementary School and Sta. Maria National High School.