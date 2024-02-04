Bren Esports founder off the hook

The Department of Justice announced on Sunday that it has dismissed the falsification charges filed by the National Bureau of Investigation against Bren Esports founder Bernard “Bren” Chong for lack of probable cause.

In a 27-page decision approved by Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento, the DoJ found no probable cause to file a case against Chong who is also the scion of World Balance.

The order dated 10 October 2023, also cleared Alaine Margaret Chong and others for falsification of Commercial Documents under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code filed by the NBI-Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division.

“After a careful and judicious evaluation of the records and evidence presented in this case, it is the stern opinion of the undersigned panel of prosecutors that no probable cause exists against the respondents for the charges of Falsification of Commercial Documents,” the order read.

The recommending approval was participated in by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Florencio dela Cruz Jr., Assistant State Prosecutor Maria Kristhina Paat-Salumbides, Prosecution Attorney Alyssa Nezren Mangata and Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon.

To recall, a case has been filed by the NBI against Chong and several personnel of Brenterprise International Inc. for alleged printing of fraudulent receipts in May last year.

The decision said that the allegation is too general and the elements of the crime of falsification are lacking in the evidence submitted by the NBI-AOCTCD, adding that the complainant failed to specify what among the enumerated acts of falsification was committed by the respondents.

“Hence, the criminal intent to commit the offense is lacking since there is no particularity of the acts of falsification enumerated under Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code that can be attributed to each of the above-named respondents,” the decision said.

Records submitted to the court do not indicate the period when respondents Bernard Chong, Alaine Chong and several others were actually in control of the corporation as prosecutors said the complaint failed to ascertain the exact nature of the participation of Bernard Chong.