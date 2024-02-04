Borough Lasik Center slates local expansion

Premiere eye clinic Borough Lasik Center, or BLC, is expanding nationwide presence to provide innovative eye solutions to Filipinos.

BLC said over the weekend that it plans to open two new clinics in Bacolod and Cagayan de Oro, immediately after the recent opening of its first satellite clinic in General Santos City.

BLC also operates three full-service clinics in Manila, Iloilo, and Davao.

"We have multiple accessible locations in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, extending our mission to provide life-changing vision for all to all corners of the country. They don't need to fly to Manila or other countries just to enjoy the newest eye treatments. BLC has conveniently brought the technology right in their backyard,” BLC General Manager Karlo Serafin Sanchez said.

Meanwhile, BLC CEO and Head Ophthalmologist Dr. Ches Heredia said the company will continue to invest in world-class technology and equipment to provide customized treatments to patients.

As of December 2023, BLC has treated over 20,000 eyes.

BLC utilizes top-of-the-line machines that perform ophthalmic treatments.

One of them is the Schwind Amaris Excimer Laser, a high-performance laser system used in refractive surgery to reshape the cornea and correct vision problems such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism.

BLC has recently been certified as the only local eye clinic to offer CLEAR Lenticule Extraction same technology used in Europe, the Americas, and different parts of the world.