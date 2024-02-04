BOC surpasses January revenue target

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) - Port of Cebu exceeded its revenue target by 4.07 percent for January 2024.

Cebu District Collector Atty Ricardo Uy Morales II said the port had an actual collection of P3.495 billion against the target of P3.358 billion.

"This performance reflects the diligence of our customs officers and faithful compliance of our stakeholders. Together with district collector Atty. Ricardo Uy Morales II, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each member of our team for their unwavering commitment and exemplary dedication and my sincere appreciation to our stakeholders in reaching this feat," said Mactan Port Collector Gerardo Campo.

The Subport of Mactan surpassed its target of P125.50 million with an actual collection of P156.499 million or P30.999 million surplus with 24.7 percent.

Campo affirmed the Subport's commitment to further enhancing revenue collection and operational efficiency,aiming to elevate standards in service and professionalism.