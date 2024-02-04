‘Battle for Manila’ commemorated

The local government of Manila last Saturday observed the 79th Anniversary of the “Battle for Manila,” remembering the 100,000 lives lost during the World War II battle.

No less than Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna led the commemoration as she was joined by ambassadors from the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand, People’s Republic of China, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Australia and the United Mexican States.

Officials paid their respects at the Plazuela de Santa Isabel, where the Memorare Manila Monument was erected in remembrance of the war in 1945.

“The loss of the lives of our countrymen is as far greater blow than the destruction of structures in our city. All buildings and homes are being rebuilt, while life can never be restored,” Lacuna said.

“This monument here was erected in honor of those whose lives were sacrificed during the battle for Manila,” she added.

The Manila mayor also said that the commemoration was an opportunity to strive not to repeat the war, embrace good relations between and among people and nations, and “to avoid misunderstanding and to maintain peace in all corners of the world.”

Also present at the wreath-laying ceremony were leaders from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the Intramuros Administration, and Memorare Manila 1945.

February 1945 is referred to as the “Liberation of Manila,” which marked the end of the Japanese military occupation of the Philippines as American and Filipino troops battled against the Japanese, who occupied the city in 1942 following the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941.