3 in drug watchlist collared

Operatives of the Manila Police District PS4 arrested three individuals included in the drug watchlist during an operation conducted Saturday morning in Barangay 422 Zone 43 Sampaloc Manila.

Presently under the custody of police are suspects identified as Shane Vincent Gabriel y Batac, alias Vincent, 19; Joselito Permanes y Pancho, alias Jo, 50; and Danilo Hernandez y Tabamo, alias Danny Boy, 42 All are Sampaloc residents.

Investigation revealed that the three were arrested at the earlier mentioned place at 2:50 a.m. with police using a posseur buyer.

Confiscated were 3 grams of white crystalline substance known as “shabu” with a street value of P20,400.

It was learned that police used a civilian asset to lure the suspects into selling the illegal items. The suspects offered no resistance when collared.

Charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 will be filed against the three at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.