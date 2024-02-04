2 nabbed for illegal firearms

The Manila Police District reported on Sunday that two individuals were arrested in separate areas in the city for carrying improvised firearms recently.

In Tondo, police arrested a certain Ace Christopher Gutierrez, a resident of Sta. Mesa, Manila, who was collared at Asuncion Street at 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said that Gutierrez was apprehended during a random checkpoint while driving a motorcycle without a helmet.

He displayed suspicious behavior, leading officers to frisk him which lead to the discovery of A “pen gun” with live 9mm ammunition was found in his pants.

Over at Baseco, operatives from the MPD arrested Julius Layma alias “Toto” at the public market during an “Oplan Galugad” operation.

Initial reports disclosed that officers noticed Layma shouting and brandishing an improvised firearm.

When accosted, he attempted to flee but was apprehended after a brief chase. A confiscated improvised firearm contained one live round of ammunition.

Both suspects are detained at the police station and face charges for violating Section 28, Article V of RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act or the Unlawful Possession of Firearms and Ammunition at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.