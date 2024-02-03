‘Unregistered katol not safe to use’

The Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, has cautioned the public against using unregistered mosquito repellent incense, or “katol.”

The FDA issued an advisory on Thursday against “Goldeer Good Quality Black Mosquito Repellent Incense (Jasmine Scent)” and “Lion-Tiger Regular Size Lavender Mosquito Killer Scented Coils.”

The agency said the products had no valid certificate of product registration as of 9 January.

It warned that the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, distribution, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of any health product without the proper authorization from the FDA is prohibited.

“Since the abovementioned unregistered household/urban pesticide product has not gone through the registration process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure their efficacy, quality and safety,” the FDA said.

It also noted that using such unregistered products may pose health risks to consumers.

“Potential hazards may come from harmful, toxic, and banned active ingredients that pose imminent danger to human and animal health,” the FDA said.

“The use of substandard and possibly adulterated household/urban pesticide products may result in adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock, respiratory disorders, endocrine complications, brain damage and organ failure,” it pointed out.

The FDA urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency through https://verification.fda.gov.ph.

The FDA also warned against the misuse and abuse of topical corticosteroid medicines used to treat skin disorders such as eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis.

“These drug products play a major role in the treatment of many dermatologic conditions. These are usually recommended for once to twice daily use,” the FDA said in an advisory dated 1 February.

“However, misuse, abuse, and the abrupt stop of topical corticosteroids result in topical steroids withdrawal,” it added.

Topical steroid addiction or red skin syndrome results from frequent and inappropriate use of moderate-to-high potency topical corticosteroids, especially in the face and genital area, according to the FDA.