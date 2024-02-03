Tabon Cave Museum opens

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The National Museum of the Philippines marked the opening of its new museum at the Tabon Cave Complex and Lipuun Point in Quezon, Southern Palawan last Thursday.

The opening was graced by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, Palawan Second District Representative Jose Alvarez, Quezon Mayor Joselito Ayala, National Museum of the Philippines director general Jeremy Barns and members of the provincial board, among others.

In his speech, Barns lauded the partnership between the NMP and the provincial government of Palawan, expressing hope for the preservation of the area for future generations.

“For many years, Palawan has been at the forefront of tourism, cultural heritage promotion, and environmental protection. And on this day, moving forward, the National Museum of the Philippines is very happy to be counted in this journey towards a sustainable community by providing our quality exhibitions, scientific studies, and all our public services here in this beautiful province,” Barns said.

He also stressed that with the support of local government officials, the commitment to preserving the caves as a cultural and natural heritage site is expected to reach new heights.

Barns highlighted the vision of making the Tabon Cave Complex and Lipuun Point a center for celebrating Filipino identity.

Tracing the origins of this vision back to the pioneering archaeological work of Dr. Robert Fox over 50 years ago, Barns noted the expansion of the National Museum of the Philippines’ activities in the area, from initial research to the development of public programs designed to further this mission.

This, Barns stressed, underscores the significance of the Tabon Cave Complex and Lipuun Point within the museum’s broader goals.