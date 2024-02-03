SM, ASP join hands for autism

The Autism Society Philippines and SM Cares, in partnership with the National Council on Disability Affairs, celebrated National Autism Consciousness Week with the AOK Pilipinas Live 2024, a live special of the monthly web show discussing pressing topics regarding autism.
The forum was held on 26 January, Friday, at SM City North EDSA.
SM is a staunch supporter of the autism community. Its partnership with ASP is part of an ongoing program in cultivating safe spaces and ensuring its mall facilities remain accessible to all. Aside from facilitating Sensitivity Training for its frontliners, SM will be supporting Autism Society Philippines with the latest leg of the Angels Walk for Autism by April.