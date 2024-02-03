METRO

SM, ASP join hands for autism

ASP Board, SM Cares, government officials and autism advocates came together at AOK Pilipinas Live! to dismantle barriers and build a brighter future for Filipinos on the spectrum.
The Autism Society Philippines and SM Cares, in partnership with the National Council on Disability Affairs, celebrated National Autism Consciousness Week with the AOK Pilipinas Live 2024, a live special of the monthly web show discussing pressing topics regarding autism.

The forum was held on 26 January, Friday, at SM City North EDSA.

SOME 330 strong advocates, friends and changemakers came together to celebrate, learn and build an inclusive Philippines for all.
SM is a staunch supporter of the autism community. Its partnership with ASP is part of an ongoing program in cultivating safe spaces and ensuring its mall facilities remain accessible to all. Aside from facilitating Sensitivity Training for its frontliners, SM will be supporting Autism Society Philippines with the latest leg of the Angels Walk for Autism by April.

