Shear line agri damages now over P173M

The latest data from the Department of Agriculture reported that the agriculture sector has suffered P173.79 million worth of damage and losses due to heavy rains and flooding induced by the shear line.

Based on their Bulletin No. 4 on the shear line, issued on 1 February, affected farmers in the Davao and Caraga regions are now at 9,139, which will be provided by the agency with farming inputs and cash aid for recovery.

The total area affected is 12, 126 hectares, with a volume loss of 2,676 metric tons.

“Out of the 12,126 hectares affected, 4,566 hectares (37.65%) were totally damaged (with no chance of recovery), while 7,560 hectares (62.35%) were partially damaged (with chance of recovery),” the report read.

Rice incurred the biggest damage and losses, affecting 11,232 hectares with a volume loss of 408 MT. The total value is P133.45 million worth of crop damage.

Compostela Valley suffered the biggest agri-injury, with a value loss estimated at between P60 and P66 million, followed by Davao del Norte with a P40 to P60 million value loss.

Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental were also affected, with a value loss of less than P20 million.

Most of the affected areas are newly planted and in vegetative stages, DA noted.

Meanwhile, 584 hectares of corn plantations suffered due to the shear line, with a volume loss of 1,666 MT and a total value of P34.73 million.

Agusan del Norte sustained the highest value loss, ranging between P20 and P25 million, followed by Davo del Norte with P5 and P10 million.

Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, and Compostella Valley, on the other hand, registered not greater than P5 million in value losses.

Most of the affected areas are in the vegetative and reproductive stages.

Lastly, 310 hectares planted with high-value crops (HVC)---including assorted vegetables, fruits, bananas, and commercial crops (cacao)--- are affected, with a 602 MT volume loss, totaling P5.61 million worth of agri-damage.

Davao del Nore was the most affected area, with a P5 to P6 million value loss, followed by Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Sur with less than P1 million.

Overall, rice recorded 76.79% damage and losses, corn by 19.98%, and HVC by 3.23%.

All of the data collected is subject to validation, said the DA.

On top of this, the agriculture bureau said that its chief, Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., has directed the implementation of interventions such as the provision to affected farmers of P18.50 million worth of rice, corn, and assorted vegetable seeds; the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council with a loanable amount of up to P 25,000 payable in three years at zero interest; and the Quick Response Fund for the rehabilitation of affected areas.