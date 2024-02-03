Senate, House clash anew over PI

Friction between the House of Representatives and the Senate spiked anew over senators’ insistence on probing the People’s Initiative, or PI, which is suspected to have been initiated by members of Congress.

House leaders slammed the relentless effort of the Senate in probing the alleged payoffs for people’s initiative to revamp the 1987 Constitution when it could have invested its time and interest in the deliberation of the joint Resolution 6.

The House is trying to turn the table on the Senate questioning the possibility of government funds being used for the massive signature campaign for the 12 million petitioners needed in the PI for Charter change, or cha-cha.

Resolution 6 proposes amendments to the Constitution’s Articles 12, 14 and 16 to address restrictions on foreign ownership in public utilities, educational institutions, and the advertising industry.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri’s announcement on Wednesday that the upper chamber formed a subcommittee to tackle RBH 6 had raised the hopes of the House for the chamber to go along with cha-cha.

Zubiri said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. appealed for the Senate to take the lead in revising restrictive economic provisions in the Charter.

The Senate, however, later on, withheld tackling the joint resolution in protest over alleged signature-buying in the People’s Initiative, or PI, drive.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go warned about the integrity and conduct of the current PI push during a Senate committee on electoral reforms and people’s participation hearing in Davao City.

“My fellow Filipinos, don’t be seduced into selling your signature that will be used to advance personal interests. Remember that at stake here is the future of our children,” Go said.

He emphasized: “Any proposed change in the Constitution must aim to benefit the Filipino people, particularly the less privileged.”

Go also condemned the use of government resources meant for public service to push for the initiative.

The senator highlighted the deceptive tactics reportedly employed to garner signatures, preying on the vulnerability of the less fortunate.

During the hearing, Barangay Capt. Robert Olanolan of Barangay 76-A Bucana, Davao City, revealed disturbing practices, such as concealing the true nature of the documents and misleading residents into believing they were signing up for government aid.

Olanolan provided a disturbing account of how the signature forms were presented to residents.

Olanolan disclosed the practices employed in gathering signatures dangling supposed social assistance from TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) and AICS (Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations).”

Comelec must check practices

Go emphasized the need for the Commission on Elections, or Comelec, and law enforcers to scrutinize these alleged practices closely to protect the vulnerable sectors from exploitation.

Meanwhile, addressing the potential shift from a bicameral to a unicameral legislature through the initiative, Go pointed out that such a change would constitute a significant revision, not just an amendment, to the Constitution as explained by retired Supreme Court Justice and member of the 1986 Philippine Constitutional Commission Adolfo Azcuna in the last hearing.

He defended the essential role of the Senate in the legislative process.

Go mentioned that during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, there were proposals to amend the constitution and push for a federal system of government. However, he highlighted the careful and deliberate approach taken to ensure legal processes were followed, and Filipinos were aware and involved.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. stressed that the Senate should stop “wasting time” in conducting proceedings related to the PI, which was marred by alleged signature-buying since no witnesses admitted receiving money for the initiative.

“I have been monitoring the hearing. [I] heard nothing about the distribution of money,” said Gonzales, refuting allegations that national funds such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation are being used as an incentive to collect signatures for PI.

Imee initiates probe

Earlier this week, Senator Imee Marcos, head of the Senate committee on electoral reforms and people’s participation, kicked off the probe into the alleged signature-buying drive for a PI, purportedly shepherded by the leaders of the House of Representatives.

The Marcos-led panel carried on with the investigation in Davao City on Friday, with former president Rodrigo Duterte among the guests.

Deputy Speaker Jayjay Suarez said the Davao hearing was “a big waste of time” and should have been allotted to help typhoon-hit victims in the region.

“Again, for the second time, they failed to prove that anyone received any amount from this People’s Initiative. So, my plea to our senator friends is to focus on RBH 6 because the future of our country relies on it. This is what we have agreed with our President, and I hope on Monday that the Senate will begin [deliberations],” Suarez said.

On Friday, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe called the Senate inquiry “a waste of taxpayers’ money that could otherwise be used for productive purposes” since there is nothing more to probe following Commission on Elections decision to stop all PI proceedings, including accepting signature sheets in its local offices.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, who has repeatedly denied being behind the signature campaign, vowed to support and adopt RBH 6.