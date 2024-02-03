Remulla lands 3rd in performance ranking

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla ranked an impressive third place in the recent “Boses ng Bayan” Annual Cabinet Officials Performance Report 2023 conducted by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. from 27 December 2023, to 5 January 2024.

The RPMD survey highlights the notable achievements of cabinet officials as measured by public satisfaction ratings.

With an exceptional 85 percent satisfaction rating, SoJ Remulla shares the third spot with Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman. This rating reflects the positive public perception of his leadership at the Department of Justice.

The nationwide “Boses ng Bayan” survey randomly engaged 10,000 adult participants from different regions of the country. The survey’s findings have a margin of error of +/-1 percent and are reliable at a 95 percent confidence level, representing a robust and comprehensive analysis of national sentiment.

Remulla’s outstanding performance serves as an inspiration to all DoJ personnel as they strive for excellence in public service. It also demonstrates his unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice.