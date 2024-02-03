Palace: Freedom of Information portal undergoing 'system upgrade' 

The executive branch’s electronic Freedom of Information or eFOI website will be undergoing a system upgrade until 5 February.

The FOI-Program Management Office said the scheduled system update, which started on 31 January, is aimed at ensuring the stability and security of eFOI portal.

“This maintenance is crucial to enhance user experience and keep our electronic FOI portal stable and secure,” it said in a public advisory.

Through the eFOI portal, Filipino citizens may request government information, official records, official acts, transactions, decisions, and research data used as the basis for policy development.

The website promotes transparency in the government by providing access to public documents and transactions amid the government’s push for digital advancement.

All government offices under the Executive Branch, including Government-Owned and/or -Controlled Corporations and State Universities and Colleges shall allow an FOI request — which must be sent to the specific agency of interest and will be received by its Receiving Officer.

The concerned agency must respond to requests within 15 days but may ask for an extension to processing time for a period not longer than 20 working days.

There are 592 participating government agencies onboard the eFOI portal as of press time.