MoU on Rice Supply Chain Program inked

The Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Agriculture and the National Irrigation Administration on Friday sealed a memorandum of understanding in coming up with an Integrated Rice Supply Chain Development Program, aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision to ensure food security in the country.

“This strategic initiative supports the DTI’s Three-Year Food Logistics Agenda which focuses on safeguarding affordable and accessible food for all Filipinos. This collaboration among the DTI, DA, and NIA exemplifies our shared mission to bolster our agricultural sector,” said Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual.

Sealing of the MoU connotes that the DTI, DA and NIA shall establish cooperation measures in the development and implementation of the said Rice Supply Chain Development Program, which aims to streamline the rice supply chain from production to market, reduce logistics costs, increase farmers’ income, promote proper classification and branding of rice, and enhance domestic rice market competitiveness.

Whole-of-government approach

Pascual said that through a whole-of-government approach, the pooling of resources and expertise will fortify the country’s agricultural sector.

He added that this partnership will be significant in fostering economic resilience and ensuring that quality and affordable food remains accessible for every Filipino.

Further, he stressed the vital role of the partnership, as the department broadens its scope in linking farmers to institutional buyers by including rice in the agricultural products through the RicetoRisePH business-to-business platform.

The RicetoRisePH targets to facilitate efficient transactions among farmers’ cooperatives, irrigators’ associations, LGUs, and institutional buyers. This platform is designed to enhance trade efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and ultimately make rice more affordable and accessible to consumers while ensuring stability for farmers.

RicetoRisePH B2B platform

Moreover, the RicetoRisePH B2B platform was built from the success of the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal Fresh. This initiative is the Department’s B2B e-commerce project in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development — Strengthening Private Enterprise for the Digital Economy Project and the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal, utilizing InsightSCS’s Deliver-E platform to connect farmers with potential buyers.

“Under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., let us rise to the occasion and work together to build a more robust, more resilient agricultural sector for the benefit of Filipino farmers and consumers,” Secretary Pascual said.