Medical missions benefit indigent QCitizens

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte reported Friday that a total of 7,967 indigent residents have benefited from the simultaneous medical missions last 22 to 27 January spearheaded by the Philippine Medical Society of Northeast Florida Inc. in partnership with the Quezon City government.

“We are grateful to PMSNFI for their medical help to our citizens. Aside from their time and talent, more than P14 million have been earmarked for various medical equipment, supplies and medicines for our citizens,” she said.

The delegation addressed various medical and surgical needs of the patients identified by the Action Officers from Districts 1 to 6.

Doctors, nurses, dentists and allied health care workers from PMSNFI and QC health department conducted surgeries for hernia, abdominal surgery, gynecological cases, goiter, cleft lip and palate, circumcision, small lumps and bumps, vasectomy and cataracts.

The Quezon City government sponsored the group’s hotel accommodations and logistics such as transportation for the week-long medical mission.

Belmonte also lauded the city’s various departments for the event’s success, including the Department of Public Order and Safety, Quezon City Health Department, Department of Sanitation and Cleanup Works of Quezon City, General Services Department, Barangay and Community Relations Department, and Traffic and Transport Management Department, Office of the City Mayor, Quezon City General Hospital, Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital and all district action offices.