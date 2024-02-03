Laguna fireworks explosion claims 4

The Philippine National Police on Friday reported that at least four persons died while five others were injured after a blast and fire hit a fireworks factory in the province of Laguna last Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports from the PNP-Area Police Command Southern Luzon disclosed that the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the Diamond Fireworks Inc. in Barangay Bigaa, Cabuyao City.

The Cabuyao Component City Police Station, Cabuyao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Bureau of Fire Protection Cabuyao immediately responded to the fire which was declared out shortly before 6 p.m.

Authorities said that two unidentified bodies were recovered at the site, while the injured persons were rushed to various hospitals and fatalities rose to four after two victims who were seriously injured later died.

In a radio interview, Cabuyao CDRRMO chief Bobby Abinal Jr. said a child who was among those hurt in the fire is now in stable condition and stressed that investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the incident and conduct a damage assessment.

“The area is now cordoned off. The police and the CDRRMO responders are there. They are securing the area and at any moment, our post incident analysis team and the investigators will arrive at the scene,” Abinal said.