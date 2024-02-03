KaTRIBU goes to Ayala Corp.

DAILY TRIBUNE advertising and editorial representatives had a delightful meet-up and catch-up with Ayala Corporation heads led by Rene Almendras, senior managing director and head of Public Affairs, Ayala Corporation (third from right), with Irene Maranan, ACEN (second from left, standing), Joey Silvestre and Elena Torrijos, BPI (sixth and seventh from left, standing); Catherine Bengzon, Ayala Corp. (10th from left, standing); Yoly Crisanto (12th from left, standing) and Liza Reyes (fourth from right, standing) of Globe; Rhys Buccat, Ayala Corp. (third from right, front row); and Sharon Mutuc, Ayala Corp. (rightmost). Also in attendance were Sara Cerdenia, Yaz Agustin and Rachelle Jimena of Ayala Corp.; Jeanette Japzon of Ayala Land; Cel Amores of Ayala Foundation; Vinie Marquez, Sarah Songalia and Nona Torres of AC Logistics; Catsy Manahan and Mikko David of AC Motors; and Rafa Abaya and Chelsea Samson of AC Health.