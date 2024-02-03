ICTSI Oregon, ILWU settle dispute

The United States subsidiary of the Razon-led International Container Terminal Services Inc., or ICTSI Oregon on Friday announced the settlement of all legal claims against the International Longshore and Warehouse Union or ILWU.

In its statement, ICTSI, said they and ILWU have settled all legal claims, relating to the decade-long litigation captioned ICTSI Oregon Inc. v. International Longshore and Warehouse Union, et al., Case No. 3:12-cv-1058-SI, pending in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon, in which a jury determined that ILWU and ILWU Local 8 engaged in unlawful labor practices.

$20.5-M settlement

“The litigation, which was set for a retrial on damages, was stayed by the commencement of ILWU’s and Local 8’s bankruptcy cases on 30 September 2023 and 18 October 2023, respectively. Pursuant to the settlement, ICTSI will receive payment of $20.5 million,” the statement read.

The ILWU settlement arises from the parties’ participation in several days of mediation during ILWU’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, which will be voluntarily dismissed as part of the terms of the settlement.

In his opinion, Michael H. Simon, district judge, said ICTSI alleged that the ILWU Entities engaged in illegal secondary boycott activities, Violating Section 303 of the Labor-Management Relations Act, 29 U.S.C. § 187.

Coercive actions

“Specifically, ICTSI alleged that the ILWU Entities engaged in work stoppages, slowdowns, safety gimmicks, and other coercive actions with an object of compelling ICTSI to pressure the Port of Portland (the “Port”) to relinquish control to ICTSI over jobs at Terminal 6 of the Port that involve the plugging, unplugging, and monitoring of refrigerated containers.

This Opinion and Order addresses the parties’ remaining motions in limine (at the threshold).