Explore the magic of Snoopy Paw Park at SM Megamall

SM Megamall and Peanuts Worldwide have teamed up to create Snoopy Paw Park, a delightful new playground for furry friends at Level 5, Mega Fashion Hall.
This fun space features everything your pooch could desire: A Snoopy doghouse-themed tunnel, engaging maze, bridgeway, and an entrance arch.
The Snoopy Paw Park prioritizes both safety and enjoyment, providing a secure and comfortable environment for pets and their families. Whether you're a seasoned dog owner or a first-time pup parent, you can relax and watch your furry companion have the time of their life.
More than just a playground, Snoopy Paw Park is a place to create lasting memories with your four-legged best friend.
“The Snoopy Paw Park reflects SM's dedication to innovation and community engagement. It's not just a pet playground; it's a space where families and their pets can come together, experience joy, and build cherished moments. We're excited to share this magical addition to our mall,” said SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Special Events Hanna Carinna Sy.
This exciting collaboration was orchestrated by WildBrain CPLG, the leading licensing agency representing the Peanuts brand in the Asia Pacific region on behalf of Peanuts Worldwide.
Follow @smmegamall on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for exciting updates and events at the Snoopy Paw Park.