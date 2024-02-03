EEI prospers as one big family

Aside from treating the more than 15,000 workers as family, EEI Corp. is presently honing emerging talents to fill in the depleting workforce of the country’s construction industry.

“Currently, EEI has a local workforce of 15,474. Training and development are one of the key ingredients for our sustainability and growth as a company. We have started the launch of values-to-virtues workshop, which has benefited around 643 employees already as of January 2024, and the development of training facility in Tanza, Cavite that is intended for the upskilling of the workforce,” EEI Corp president and CEO Henry Antonio said in an email interview.

“We also rolled out a Management Training Program for high-potential engineers meant to address our succession planning requirements. These activities are just the beginning of our extensive programs focused on the upskilling and enhancement of the technical and management capabilities of our people,” he added.

EEI Corporation is recognized as one of the major players in the construction industry.

Industries dev’t force

Since its inception in 1931, the company has been a major force not only in infrastructure, but also in buildings, and light and heavy industries.

“With its construction expertise and commitment to excellence and quality, EEI will continue to make significant contributions to improving the country’s infrastructure landscape,” according to Antonio.

In its 92 years of operation, Antonio said EEI Corp. has been involved in the construction of flyovers, bridges and roads, mass transport and railways, as well as civil works and site development of industrial parks, airports, seaports, and other gateway facilities, and electromechanical construction of pumping stations for water facilities.

Notable infrastructure projects of EEI include MRT 3, MRT 7, NAIA Expressway, NAIA Terminal 3, Berth 6, Guadalupe Steel Bridge, NLEX Toll Plazas, Skyway Stage 3, New Bohol International Airport, New Iloilo Terminal Airport and Caticlan Airport Development.

To date, he said EEI will participate in the P8.3-trillion “Build Better, More” Program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that focuses on the infrastructure development of the country.

“We look forward to the connectivity infrastructures — roads, bridges, seaports, airports, and mass transport that will serve as gateways to mobilize goods and services that could support the country’s economic growth and nation-building. Infrastructures are important in boosting the country’s economy, tourism, and foreign investments,” he said.

Currently, EEI is working on packages for big-ticket infrastructure projects in the country, the Metro Manila Subway and the Malolos-Clark Railway.

CSR, engaging communities

As acquiring lands can affect communities and residents, Antonio disclosed that in the local communities where their projects are located, they make sure that the company has open and constant communication and dialogue with the local government unit so they can effectively address concerns or questions relevant to the work they do.

“Also, through our Local Recruitment Activities, we engage the locals by providing them with employment opportunities in EEI,” he said.

In terms of environmental sustainability, he said EEI in the course of its work, minimizes the use of resources, generates less waste, takes better care of its environment, and influences others to do the same.

“EEI and its employees have been actively participating in various environmental initiatives, such as tree planting activities and cleanup drives. On social responsibility, EEI is committed to inclusive growth for our stakeholders especially for our employees and their families. We provide our people with training that enhances their technical and management capabilities, and also educational assistance to deserving children of our workers,” Antonio emphasized.