Contained canines

Two canines caught in unusual situations have been rescued.

Coastguards stumbled on one while inspecting cargoes at the Bayport Terminal in Port Houston, Texas, on 31 January.

Second Class Marine Science Technician Ryan McMahon and 1st Class MST Lucas Loe heard barking and scratching from one of the containers. They located, lowered, and opened a container filled with cars from a junkyard, and a dog jumped out.

Loe and McMahon were shocked to find the dog that was so happy to be rescued. The container where the dog was found arrived at the port on 23 January, based on records, so it had been there for a week.

More than surviving for eight days trapped inside the container, it was incredible to find the dog.

“Just the chances of finding her in tens of thousands of containers on this terminal are 1000000 to 1,” McMahon said, according to KHOU 11.

In another rescue, a wild dog with its head stuck in a plastic bucket was recently spotted floating in a flooded field in San Diego, California. Rescuers from the San Diego Humane Society and members of the San Diego Lifeguards used a boat to reach and pluck the stranded dog from the debris and water in the Tijuana River Valley.

The animal surprised the rescuers when they saw its face from a hole in the container. They decided to take it to the Bahde Wildlife Center, where veterinarians sedated the animal and removed the bucket, according to SDHS.

The coyote stayed in the facility for a few days to recover from mild hypothermia and minor wounds before being released back into the wild on 26 January.

Coyotes are wild animals that are potentially dangerous to humans and pets. On 30 January, one went after a dog being walked by a man in Mississauga, Canada.

Alvaro Furtado told CTV News Wednesday that he was forced to kick and punch the coyote, prompting it to flee. The man and his dog were unharmed.