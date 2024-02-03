Coca-Cola PH, Save PH Seas’ Reimagine Recycling Year 5 recipients showcase circular economy solutions

MANILA, Philippines, 01 February 2024 — The Reimagine Recycling program, an initiative of Save Philippine Seas and Coca-Cola Philippines, proudly announces five community-based programs that have received up to PHP 500,000 of grant funding.

Now in its fifth year, Reimagine Recycling continues to support groups that champion circular economy solutions, address solid waste management, and enhance the well-being of the informal waste sector. This year, the initiative also focused on projects preventing waste leakage in riverine and marine ecosystems and grassroots initiatives.

Reimagine Recycling provides essential reinforcement through capacity-building workshops on stakeholder management and communications, mentoring, and financial grants.

“We have seen how transformative Reimagine Recycling has been for our past grantees. The funding helps them get to the next level in terms of scale and scope, and the networks of Save Philippine Seas and Coca-Cola Philippines also help create connections with other stakeholders in the waste value chain,” shared Anna Oposa, Executive Director of Save Philippine Seas.

Supporting sustainable initiatives

Following a competitive application process that opened in October 2023, the following projects were selected for grant funding from Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines, which can help expand and build a stronger foundation for their respective initiatives:

● RezBin is an initiative by siblings with backgrounds in the startup industry. Realizing that poor disposal habits, aside from the lack of recycling facilities, are also the main causes of plastic waste issues in the Philippines, the project aims to make plastic disposal easy and enjoyable, fostering positive and sustainable habits among Filipinos.

● THREADS by PAMMÉ is a training program for informal trash collectors focused on plastic waste recycling. PAMMÉ repurposes plastic waste into sustainable fashion products, contributes to recycling markets, and supports informal livelihoods.

● Love for Green Universe addresses inadequate access to fresh food in urban areas worsened by environmental concerns faced by farmers. The project empowers farmers by repurposing PET bottles as durable UV sheets for crop protection, providing a sustainable alternative to commercially available sheets susceptible to adverse weather conditions.

● After conducting surveys in the coastal barangays of Naawan, Misamis Oriental, COAST discovered community concerns such as beach plastic litter, household plastic management, and reliance on single-use plastics. COAST takes action through initiatives like regular coastal clean-ups, public forums, and strategic partnerships to raise awareness, empower communities, and lay the foundation for sustainable practices.

● Upstyle was founded to transform waste into opportunities for environmental and societal betterment, driven by the escalating waste crisis and economic challenges in certain communities. Their goal is to teach upcycling as a livelihood project, working with dedicated volunteers to create products from waste materials and imparting this skill to communities, providing a sustainable means of earning a living.