Activist groups support UN Rapporteur's call to abolish NTF-ELCAC

In support of UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan's call to abolish the anti-communist task force NTF-ELCAC, human rights groups, media workers, artists, members of the academe and freedom of expression advocates hold a rally calling for the abolition of the NTF-ElCAC, the junking of the anti-terror Law and freedom for all political prisoners, on Saturday, 3 February in Quezon City.