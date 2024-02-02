WHO names ex-DOH undersecretary as director for program management

The World Health Organization (WHO) named former Department of Health (DOH) undersecretary, Dr. Susan Pineda-Mercado, as Director for Programme and Management in the Western Pacific.

Mercado is one of the first Filipinos to be entrusted this second-highest post in a WHO region.

"Women are disproportionately affected by health problems. Dr. Mercado, an established female public health leader, brings experience, ethics and expertise to the table," the DOH said.

"More importantly, she has always -- and will continue to -- redress gender imbalance for health equity," it added.

DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the "future is bright" with Mercado serving as WHO official.

"Dr. Susan Mercado deserves the honor of this appointment. RD Saia has chosen his deputy well -- the Philippines and our fellow Member States will find that she can be counted on to deliver for the health of the peoples of the Western Pacific," Herbosa added.

Mercardo formerly held a Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) post as the Director for Non-Communicable Disease through the Life-Course and as WPRO's Regional Adviser for Health Promotion.

WHO is an international organization consisting of 194 member states, 37 of which are in the Western Pacific region.