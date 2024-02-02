SM, ASP champion change for an #AutismOKPH future

The Autism Society Philippines (ASP) and SM Cares, in partnership with the National Council on Disability Affairs, celebrated National Autism Consciousness Week with the AOK Pilipinas Live 2024, a live special of the monthly web show discussing pressing topics regarding autism.

The forum was held on Friday, 26 January, at SM City North EDSA.

ASP Board, SM Cares, government officials, and autism advocates came together at AOK Pilipinas Live! to dismantle barriers and build a brighter future for Filipinos on the spectrum.

The first part of the program saw a panel discussion about making laws for an Autism OK Philippines. It was attended by Philippine government officials, namely, Senators Risa Hontiveros and Koko Pimentel, and Congressman Paul Daza.

In the second part, actress-screenwriter Candy Pangilinan was joined by actress Gladys Reyes, singer-songwriter from the band Splendio Tritus Nicolle Ferrer, and former Bb. Pilipinas World Janina San Miguel to talk about the importance of family in fostering awareness and education for people with autism.

SM Cares Program Director for Disability Affairs, Engr. Bien Mateo, emphasized SM's commitment to giving equal access and opportunities for individuals with diverse needs, including those on the autism spectrum.

SM is a staunch supporter of the autism community. Its partnership with ASP is part of an ongoing program in cultivating safe spaces and ensuring its mall facilities remain accessible to all.

Aside from facilitating Sensitivity Training for its frontliners, SM will be supporting Autism Society Philippines with the latest leg of the Angels Walk for Autism by April.